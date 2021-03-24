Tuesday's Games

NHL

New Jersey 4 Philadelphia 3

Nashville 2 Detroit 0

Chicago 3 Florida 2

Tampa Bay 2 Dallas 1

Arizona 5 Colorado 4 (SO)

---

AHL

Laval 4 Stockton 2

---

NBA

Denver 110 Orlando 99

New York 131 Washington 113

New Orleans 128 L.A. Lakers 111

Phoenix 110 Miami 100

Brooklyn 116 Portland 112

Philadelphia 108 Golden State 98

---

MLB Spring Training

Washington 5 St. Louis 5

Baltimore 4 Tampa Bay 3

Pittsburgh 1 Minnesota 0

Boston 7 Atlanta 6

N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 5

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

Texas 6 L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Oakland 4 Colorado 1

San Francisco 7 Cleveland 0

San Diego 5 Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 9 L.A. Dodgers 6

Toronto 9 Philadelphia 3

Seattle 3 Arizona 0

---

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.