Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL
New Jersey 5, Colorado 3
Florida 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 2, Vegas 1
Arizona 9, Detroit 2
Toronto 6, Seattle 4
Nashville 2, Dallas 1
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Ottawa 4, St. Louis 1
Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago 8, Anaheim 3
Washington 5, Calgary 4
---
AHL
Providence 3, Toronto 1
Hershey 4, Lehigh Valley 0
Charlotte 3, Texas 1
---
NBA
Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121
Cleveland 127, Indiana 124
Phoenix 102, Orlando 99
Memphis 132, New Orleans 111
Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115
Golden State 112, L.A. Clippers 97
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.