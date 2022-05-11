Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best of seven)

Carolina 5, Boston 1

(Carolina leads series 3-2)

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3

(Toronto leads series 3-2)

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2

(St. Louis leads series 3-2)

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4 (OT)

(Los Angeles leads series 3-2)

---

AHL Playoffs

Division Semifinals

(Best of five)

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

(Charlotte leads series 1-0)

Utica 6, Rochester 3

(Utica leads series 1-0)

Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1

(Stockton leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best of seven)

Miami 120, Philadelphia 85

(Miami leads series 3-2)

Phoenix 110, Dallas 80

(Phoenix leads series 3-2)

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 6, Oakland 0 (1st game)

Oakland 4, Detroit 1 (2nd game)

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

National League

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 9, Miami 3

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Interleague

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.