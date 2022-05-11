Tuesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
First Round
(Best of seven)
Carolina 5, Boston 1
(Carolina leads series 3-2)
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 3
(Toronto leads series 3-2)
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 2
(St. Louis leads series 3-2)
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 4 (OT)
(Los Angeles leads series 3-2)
---
AHL Playoffs
Division Semifinals
(Best of five)
Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2
(Charlotte leads series 1-0)
Utica 6, Rochester 3
(Utica leads series 1-0)
Stockton 3, Bakersfield 1
(Stockton leads series 1-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Second Round
(Best of seven)
Miami 120, Philadelphia 85
(Miami leads series 3-2)
Phoenix 110, Dallas 80
(Phoenix leads series 3-2)
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 6, Oakland 0 (1st game)
Oakland 4, Detroit 1 (2nd game)
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5
Houston 5, Minnesota 0
Texas 6, Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1
L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0
National League
L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2
San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 9, Miami 3
San Francisco 9, Colorado 2
Interleague
Boston 9, Atlanta 4
Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3
Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2022.
