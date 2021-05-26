Tuesday's Games
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Carolina 3 Nashville 2 (OT)
(Hurricanes lead series 3-2)
Toronto 4 Montreal 0
(Maple Leafs lead series 3-1)
---
IIHF World Hockey Championship
At Riga, Latvia
Denmark 3 Britain 2 (OT)
United States 3 Kazakhstan 0
Sweden 7 Switzerland 0
Finland 5 Norway 2
---
NBA Playoffs
Best-of-Seven First Round
Brooklyn 130 Boston 108
(Nets lead series 2-0)
L.A. Lakers 109 Phoenix 102
(Series tied 1-1)
Dallas 127 L.A. Clippers 121
(Mavericks lead series 2-0)
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City 2 Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 4 Detroit 1
Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 7 Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 11 Texas 5
Seattle 4 Oakland 3
National League
Philadelphia 2 Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 2 Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 3 Colorado 1
San Diego 7 Milwaukee 1
San Francisco 8 Arizona 0
Interleague
Atlanta 3 Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 8 St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 9 Houston 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2021.
