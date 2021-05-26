Tuesday's Games

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Carolina 3 Nashville 2 (OT)

(Hurricanes lead series 3-2)

Toronto 4 Montreal 0

(Maple Leafs lead series 3-1)

---

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

Denmark 3 Britain 2 (OT)

United States 3 Kazakhstan 0

Sweden 7 Switzerland 0

Finland 5 Norway 2

---

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Brooklyn 130 Boston 108

(Nets lead series 2-0)

L.A. Lakers 109 Phoenix 102

(Series tied 1-1)

Dallas 127 L.A. Clippers 121

(Mavericks lead series 2-0)

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City 2 Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 4 Detroit 1

Toronto 6 N.Y. Yankees 2

Minnesota 7 Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 11 Texas 5

Seattle 4 Oakland 3

National League

Philadelphia 2 Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 2 Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 3 Colorado 1

San Diego 7 Milwaukee 1

San Francisco 8 Arizona 0

Interleague

Atlanta 3 Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 8 St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 9 Houston 2

---

