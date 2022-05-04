Tuesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best-of-7)

Calgary 1 Dallas 0

(Calgary leads series 1-0)

Pittsburgh 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (3 OT)

(Pittsburgh leads series 1-0)

Washington 4 Florida 2

(Washington leads series 1-0)

Colorado 7 Nashville 2

(Colorado leads series 1-0)

---

AHL Playoffs

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Bakersfield 2 Abbotsford 1

(Bakersfield leads series 1-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Second Round

(Best-of-7)

Boston 109 Milwaukee 86

(Series tied 1-1)

Memphis 106 Golden State 101

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9 Toronto 1

Minnesota 7 Baltimore 2

Boston 4 L.A. Angels 0

Houston 4 Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 10 Oakland 7 (10 innings)

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 Atlanta 4

N.Y. Mets 3 Atlanta 0

Arizona 5 Miami 4

Milwaukee 6 Cincinnati 3

Washington 10 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Texas 6 Philadelphia 4

Chicago White Sox 3 Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7 St. Louis 1

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.