Tuesday's Games

NHL

Carolina 6 Chicago 3

Buffalo 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)

Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 3

New Jersey 4 Boston 3 (OT)

Edmonton 4 Vancouver 1

---

AHL

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3

Toronto 4 Laval 3

---

NBA

Phoenix 134 Cleveland 118 (OT)

Charlotte 102 Detroit 99

Milwaukee 124 Brooklyn 118

Dallas 127 Miami 113

New Orleans 108 Golden State 103

Sacramento 103 Oklahoma City 99

L.A. Clippers 105 Toronto 100

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 3

Boston 11 Detroit 7

Texas 6 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Cleveland 7 Kansas City 3

Oakland 4 Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 5 Baltimore 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 L.A. Dodgers 1 (1st game)

San Francisco 12 Colorado 4 (1st game)

Miami 9 Arizona 3

Atlanta 6 Washington 1

Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 4 L.A. Dodgers 3 (2nd game)

Colorado 8 San Francisco 6 (2nd game)

Pittsburgh 2 San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis -- postponed

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 9 Cincinnati 0

---

