Tuesday's Games
NHL
Carolina 6 Chicago 3
Buffalo 4 N.Y. Islanders 3 (SO)
Pittsburgh 7 Philadelphia 3
New Jersey 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Edmonton 4 Vancouver 1
---
AHL
Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3
Toronto 4 Laval 3
---
NBA
Phoenix 134 Cleveland 118 (OT)
Charlotte 102 Detroit 99
Milwaukee 124 Brooklyn 118
Dallas 127 Miami 113
New Orleans 108 Golden State 103
Sacramento 103 Oklahoma City 99
L.A. Clippers 105 Toronto 100
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7 Houston 3
Boston 11 Detroit 7
Texas 6 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)
Cleveland 7 Kansas City 3
Oakland 4 Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 8 L.A. Angels 3
Seattle 5 Baltimore 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 7 L.A. Dodgers 1 (1st game)
San Francisco 12 Colorado 4 (1st game)
Miami 9 Arizona 3
Atlanta 6 Washington 1
Philadelphia 6 Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 4 L.A. Dodgers 3 (2nd game)
Colorado 8 San Francisco 6 (2nd game)
Pittsburgh 2 San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis -- postponed
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 9 Cincinnati 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2021.
