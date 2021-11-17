Tuesday's Schedule
NHL
Buffalo 2 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 2 Calgary 1 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 2
Florida 6 N.Y. Islanders 1
Toronto 3 Nashville 0
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m. - Postponed
Arizona 3 St. Louis 2
Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 2
San Jose 4 Minnesota 1
Dallas 5 Detroit 2
Carolina 4 Vegas 2
Anaheim 3 Washington 2 (OT)
---
CFL
Edmonton 13 Toronto 7
---
World Cup Qualifying
At Edmonton
Canada 2 Mexico 1
---
NBA
Golden State 117 Brooklyn 99
Utah 120 Philadelphia 85
L.A. Clippers 91 San Antonio 78
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.