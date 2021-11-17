Tuesday's Schedule

NHL

Buffalo 2 Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 2 Calgary 1 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 3 Montreal 2

Florida 6 N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 3 Nashville 0

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m. - Postponed

Arizona 3 St. Louis 2

Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 2

San Jose 4 Minnesota 1

Dallas 5 Detroit 2

Carolina 4 Vegas 2

Anaheim 3 Washington 2 (OT)

---

CFL

Edmonton 13 Toronto 7

---

World Cup Qualifying

At Edmonton

Canada 2 Mexico 1

---

NBA

Golden State 117 Brooklyn 99

Utah 120 Philadelphia 85

L.A. Clippers 91 San Antonio 78

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.