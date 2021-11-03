Tuesday's Games
MLB
World Series
Atlanta 7 at Houston 0
(Atlanta wins series 4-2)
---
NHL
Arizona 0 Philadelphia 3
Detroit 0 Montreal 3
Vegas 0 Toronto 4
Dallas 3 Winnipeg 4 (SO)
Ottawa 4 Minnesota 5 (OT)
Nashville 3 Calgary 2 (OT)
N.Y. Rangers 2 Vancouver 3
New Jersey 0 Anaheim 4
Buffalo 3 San Jose 5
---
AHL
Texas 1 Colorado 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 117 Detroit 89
Miami 125 Dallas 110
Sacramento 113 Utah 119
New Orleans 100 Phoenix 112
Houston 117 L.A. Lakers 119
---
MLS
Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.
