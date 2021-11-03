Tuesday's Games

MLB

World Series

Atlanta 7 at Houston 0

(Atlanta wins series 4-2)

---

NHL

Arizona 0 Philadelphia 3

Detroit 0 Montreal 3

Vegas 0 Toronto 4

Dallas 3 Winnipeg 4 (SO)

Ottawa 4 Minnesota 5 (OT)

Nashville 3 Calgary 2 (OT)

N.Y. Rangers 2 Vancouver 3

New Jersey 0 Anaheim 4

Buffalo 3 San Jose 5

---

AHL

Texas 1 Colorado 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 117 Detroit 89

Miami 125 Dallas 110

Sacramento 113 Utah 119

New Orleans 100 Phoenix 112

Houston 117 L.A. Lakers 119

---

MLS

Vancouver 1 Los Angeles FC 1

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2021.

