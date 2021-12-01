Tuesday's Games
NHL
San Jose 5 New Jersey 2
Detroit 2 Boston 1
Florida 5 Washington 4
Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
Nashville 6 Columbus 0
St. Louis 4 Tampa Bay 3 (SO)
Dallas 4 Carolina 1
Anaheim 5 Los Angeles 4 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd
---
NBA
Memphis 98 Toronto 91
Brooklyn 112 New York 110
Phoenix 104 Golden State 96
Portland 110 Detroit 92
L.A. Lakers 117 Sacramento 92
---
AHL
Abbotsford 3 Ontario 2
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference semifinals
New York City (4) 2 New England (1) 2
(New York City advances 5-3 on penalty kicks)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2021.
