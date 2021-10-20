Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB Post-season
National League Championship Series
L.A. Dodgers 6 Atlanta 5
(Atlanta leads best-of-seven series 2-1)
American League Championship Series
Houston 9 Boston 2
(Best-of-seven series tied at 2-2)
---
NHL
Washington 6 Colorado 3
Dallas 2 Pittsburgh 1 (SO)
Florida 4 Tampa Bay 1
San Jose 5 Montreal 0
New Jersey 4 Seattle 2
Buffalo 5 Vancouver 2
Detroit 4 Columbus 1
Nashville 2 Los Angeles 1
N.Y. Islanders 4 Chicago 1
Minnesota 6 Winnipeg 5 (OT)
Edmonton 6 Anaheim 5
---
AHL
Ontario 4 Abbotsford 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Milwaukee 127 Brooklyn 104
Golden State 121 L.A. Lakers 114
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.