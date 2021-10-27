Tuesday's Schedule

MLB

World Series

Atlanta 6 Houston 2

(Atlanta leads series 1-0)

---

NHL

Tampa Bay 5 Pittsburgh 1

Calgary 5 New Jersey 3

Vegas 3 Colorado 1

Nashville 3 San Jose 1

Seattle 5 Montreal 1

Winnipeg 4 Anaheim 3

Minnesota 3 Vancouver 2

---

NBA

New York 112 Philadelphia 99

Golden State 106 Oklahoma City 98

Dallas 116 Houston 106

L.A. Lakers 125 San Antonio 121 (OT)

Utah 122 Denver 110

---

MLS

Los Angeles FC 3 Seattle 0

---

