Tuesday's Schedule
MLB
World Series
Atlanta 6 Houston 2
(Atlanta leads series 1-0)
---
NHL
Tampa Bay 5 Pittsburgh 1
Calgary 5 New Jersey 3
Vegas 3 Colorado 1
Nashville 3 San Jose 1
Seattle 5 Montreal 1
Winnipeg 4 Anaheim 3
Minnesota 3 Vancouver 2
---
NBA
New York 112 Philadelphia 99
Golden State 106 Oklahoma City 98
Dallas 116 Houston 106
L.A. Lakers 125 San Antonio 121 (OT)
Utah 122 Denver 110
---
MLS
Los Angeles FC 3 Seattle 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2021.
