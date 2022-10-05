Tuesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Seattle 7 Detroit 6 (First game, 10 innings)

Seattle 9 Detroit 6 (Second game)

Boston 6 Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Texas 4 (First game)

Texas 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (Second game)

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Minnesota 3

Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1 (10 innings)

National League

Atlanta 2 Miami 1

St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 7 (10 innings)

N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2 (First game)

N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 0 (Second game)

Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 3 Arizona 0

San Diego 6 San Francisco 2

Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 2

Interleague

Houston 10 Philadelphia 0

---

NHL Pre-Season

Ottawa 5 Montreal 4

San Jose 3 Eisbaren Berlin 1

Buffalo 4 Carolina 2

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Minnesota 2

Vegas 4 Arizona 3

Anaheim 5 Los Angeles 4

---

NBA Pre-Season

N.Y. Knicks 117 Detroit 96

Minnesota 121 Miami 111

New Orleans 129 Chicago 125

Utah 118 Portland 101

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

