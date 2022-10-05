Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Seattle 7 Detroit 6 (First game, 10 innings)
Seattle 9 Detroit 6 (Second game)
Boston 6 Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Texas 4 (First game)
Texas 3 N.Y. Yankees 2 (Second game)
Cleveland 5 Kansas City 3
Chicago White Sox 8 Minnesota 3
Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 1 (10 innings)
National League
Atlanta 2 Miami 1
St. Louis 8 Pittsburgh 7 (10 innings)
N.Y. Mets 4 Washington 2 (First game)
N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 0 (Second game)
Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 3 Arizona 0
San Diego 6 San Francisco 2
Colorado 5 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
Houston 10 Philadelphia 0
---
NHL Pre-Season
Ottawa 5 Montreal 4
San Jose 3 Eisbaren Berlin 1
Buffalo 4 Carolina 2
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Minnesota 2
Vegas 4 Arizona 3
Anaheim 5 Los Angeles 4
---
NBA Pre-Season
N.Y. Knicks 117 Detroit 96
Minnesota 121 Miami 111
New Orleans 129 Chicago 125
Utah 118 Portland 101
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.