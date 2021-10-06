Tuesday's Games

MLB Playoffs

American League Wild-Card

Boston 6 New York 2.

NHL Pre-Season

Florida 3 Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 0

Toronto 6 Montreal 2

Nashville 3 Carolina 2 (OT)

Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 4 (SO)

Dallas 3 St. Louis 1

Vegas 7 Colorado 4

Seattle 4 Vancouver 0

Arizona 4 Los Angeles 1

---

NBA Pre-Season

New York 125 Indiana 104

Chicago 131 Cleveland 95

Memphis 87 Milwaukee 77

Houston 125 Washington 119

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

