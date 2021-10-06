Tuesday's Games
MLB Playoffs
American League Wild-Card
Boston 6 New York 2.
NHL Pre-Season
Florida 3 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 0
Toronto 6 Montreal 2
Nashville 3 Carolina 2 (OT)
Pittsburgh 5 Buffalo 4 (SO)
Dallas 3 St. Louis 1
Vegas 7 Colorado 4
Seattle 4 Vancouver 0
Arizona 4 Los Angeles 1
---
NBA Pre-Season
New York 125 Indiana 104
Chicago 131 Cleveland 95
Memphis 87 Milwaukee 77
Houston 125 Washington 119
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2021.
