Tuesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 2, 1st game

Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 1

Houston 6 Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 6 (10 innings)

Minnesota 6 Kansas City 3

Texas 8 Oakland 7

National League

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 1, 1st game

Philadelphia 2 Miami 1

Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 0, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 4

L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0

Atlanta 5 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Baltimore 4 Washington 3

Chicago White Sox 4 Colorado 2

San Diego 2 Seattle 0

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

CF Montréal 3 Chicago 2

Miami 2 Columbus 1

Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 3 D.C. United 0

Houston 3 New England 1

---

MANN CUP

(Best-of-seven series)

At Peterborough

Peterborough (MSL) 15 Langley (WLA) 12

(Series tied 2-2)

---

