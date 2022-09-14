Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
Tampa Bay 4 Toronto 2, 1st game
Toronto 7 Tampa Bay 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 1
Houston 6 Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 7 Boston 6 (10 innings)
Minnesota 6 Kansas City 3
Texas 8 Oakland 7
National League
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 1, 1st game
Philadelphia 2 Miami 1
Pittsburgh 1 Cincinnati 0, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 4 N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 8 St. Louis 4
L.A. Dodgers 4 Arizona 0
Atlanta 5 San Francisco 1
Interleague
Baltimore 4 Washington 3
Chicago White Sox 4 Colorado 2
San Diego 2 Seattle 0
---
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
CF Montréal 3 Chicago 2
Miami 2 Columbus 1
Los Angeles FC 1 Minnesota 1
Sporting Kansas City 3 D.C. United 0
Houston 3 New England 1
---
MANN CUP
(Best-of-seven series)
At Peterborough
Peterborough (MSL) 15 Langley (WLA) 12
(Series tied 2-2)
---
