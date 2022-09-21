Tuesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Interleague

Toronto 18 Philadelphia 11

Boston 5 Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Yankees 9 Pittsburgh 8

---

American League

Houston 5 Tampa Bay 0

Oakland 4 Seattle 1

Cleveland 10 Chicago White Sox 7 (11 innings)

Detroit 3 Baltimore 2

L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2

Kansas City 5 Minnesota 4

National League

L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 5 (First game)

Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 2 (Second game)

Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 1

Atlanta 3 Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 7 Milwaukee 5

San Francisco 6 Colorado 3

San Diego 5 St. Louis 0

