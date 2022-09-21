Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Interleague
Toronto 18 Philadelphia 11
Boston 5 Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Yankees 9 Pittsburgh 8
---
American League
Houston 5 Tampa Bay 0
Oakland 4 Seattle 1
Cleveland 10 Chicago White Sox 7 (11 innings)
Detroit 3 Baltimore 2
L.A. Angels 5 Texas 2
Kansas City 5 Minnesota 4
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 5 (First game)
Arizona 5 L.A. Dodgers 2 (Second game)
Chicago Cubs 2 Miami 1
Atlanta 3 Washington 2
N.Y. Mets 7 Milwaukee 5
San Francisco 6 Colorado 3
San Diego 5 St. Louis 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.