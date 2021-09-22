Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 1

Seattle 5 Oakland 2

Houston 10 L.A. Angels 5

National League

Washington 7 Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 4 (10 innings)

Atlanta 6 Arizona 1

San Francisco 6 San Diego 5

Interleague

Philadelphia 3 Baltimore 2 (10 innings)

Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9 Chicago Cubs 5

