Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 5 Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7 Texas 1
Seattle 5 Oakland 2
Houston 10 L.A. Angels 5
National League
Washington 7 Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6 Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 2 Milwaukee 1
L.A. Dodgers 5 Colorado 4 (10 innings)
Atlanta 6 Arizona 1
San Francisco 6 San Diego 5
Interleague
Philadelphia 3 Baltimore 2 (10 innings)
Boston 6 N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 9 Chicago Cubs 5
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2021.
