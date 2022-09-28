Tuesday's Scoreboard
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
American League
N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 2
Texas 5 Seattle 0
Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 5 (11 innings)
Boston 13 Baltimore 9
Detroit 4 Kansas City 3 (10 innings)
Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 10 Arizona 2
L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 3
National League
Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 8 Washington 2
Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 4
Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 2
San Francisco 5 Colorado 2
San Diego 4 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
NHL pre-season
Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 3
Seattle 3 Calgary 0
Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 2
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 1
Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)
Buffalo 2 Philadelphia 1
Carolina 5 Tampa Bay 1
Dallas 4 Arizona 3 (OT)
St. Louis 4 Chicago 1
Minnesota 5 Colorado 2
San Jose 5 Anaheim 4
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Cincinnati 1 Seattle 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.
