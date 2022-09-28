Tuesday's Scoreboard

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Toronto 2

Texas 5 Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 6 Cleveland 5 (11 innings)

Boston 13 Baltimore 9

Detroit 4 Kansas City 3 (10 innings)

Minnesota 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 10 Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4 Oakland 3

National League

Pittsburgh 4 Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8 Washington 2

Miami 6 N.Y. Mets 4

Chicago Cubs 2 Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 2

San Francisco 5 Colorado 2

San Diego 4 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

---

NHL pre-season

Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 3

Seattle 3 Calgary 0

Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 2

New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

Boston 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Buffalo 2 Philadelphia 1

Carolina 5 Tampa Bay 1

Dallas 4 Arizona 3 (OT)

St. Louis 4 Chicago 1

Minnesota 5 Colorado 2

San Jose 5 Anaheim 4

---

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Cincinnati 1 Seattle 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you