Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

Baltimore 4 Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 2

Minnesota 3 Detroit 2

Texas 5 L.A. Angels 2

Kansas City 6 Cleveland 4

Houston 4 Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 4 Oakland 2

National League

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 2, seven innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 6

N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 1, nine innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1

St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3 Washington 1

San Francisco 6 Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 1

Interleague

Chicago White Sox 7 Cincinnati 1

---

CFL

Ottawa 34 Edmonton 24

---

NHL Pre-Season

N.Y. Rangers 3 Boston 2

Buffalo 5 Columbus 4 (SO)

N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)

Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 1

Edmonton 6 Seattle 0

Vegas 4 Colorado 3

Los Angeles 4 San Jose 3

