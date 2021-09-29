Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
Baltimore 4 Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 2
Minnesota 3 Detroit 2
Texas 5 L.A. Angels 2
Kansas City 6 Cleveland 4
Houston 4 Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 4 Oakland 2
National League
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 2, seven innings, 1st game
Pittsburgh 8 Chicago Cubs 6
N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 1, nine innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 2 Philadelphia 1
St. Louis 6 Milwaukee 2
Colorado 3 Washington 1
San Francisco 6 Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego 1
Interleague
Chicago White Sox 7 Cincinnati 1
---
CFL
Ottawa 34 Edmonton 24
---
NHL Pre-Season
N.Y. Rangers 3 Boston 2
Buffalo 5 Columbus 4 (SO)
N.Y. Islanders 3 Philadelphia 2 (OT)
Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 1
Edmonton 6 Seattle 0
Vegas 4 Colorado 3
Los Angeles 4 San Jose 3
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.
