NHL

Vancouver 5 Ottawa 1

Nashville 2 Chicago 1 (SO)

NBA

Milwaukee 115 Toronto 108

Indiana 116 Charlotte 106

Sacramento 121 Orlando 107

Cleveland 122 Detroit 107

Denver 109 Miami 82

Brooklyn 132 Atlanta 128 (OT)

Philadelphia 107 L.A. Lakers 106

San Antonio 110 Boston 106

Oklahoma City 102 Phoenix 97

Utah 116 Dallas 104

New Orleans 124 Washington 106

Golden State 123 Minnesota 111

Chicago at Memphis -- postponed

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

