Wednesday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 5 Ottawa 1
Nashville 2 Chicago 1 (SO)
NBA
Milwaukee 115 Toronto 108
Indiana 116 Charlotte 106
Sacramento 121 Orlando 107
Cleveland 122 Detroit 107
Denver 109 Miami 82
Brooklyn 132 Atlanta 128 (OT)
Philadelphia 107 L.A. Lakers 106
San Antonio 110 Boston 106
Oklahoma City 102 Phoenix 97
Utah 116 Dallas 104
New Orleans 124 Washington 106
Golden State 123 Minnesota 111
Chicago at Memphis -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.
