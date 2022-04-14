Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Columbus 5, Montreal 1
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd.
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3
Belleville 1, Hartford 0
Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1
Rochester 4, Laval 3 (OT)
Syracuse 4, Springfield 2
Texas 3, Chicago 2
Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1 (SO)
Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3
Ontario 5, San Diego 1
Stockton 4, Henderson 3 (OT)
---
NBA
Play-In Round
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103 (Western Conference Play-in Round)
---
BASEBALL
American League
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 9 Detroit 7
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4
National League
Washington 3 Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 2
N.Y. Mets 9 Philadelphia 6
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1
Interleague
Cleveland 7 Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 7 Minnesota 0
Arizona 3, Houston 2 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12\3, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.