Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Columbus 5, Montreal 1

N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 9, Los Angeles 3

Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd.

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3

Belleville 1, Hartford 0

Charlotte 4, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1

Rochester 4, Laval 3 (OT)

Syracuse 4, Springfield 2

Texas 3, Chicago 2

Milwaukee 2, Iowa 1 (SO)

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

Stockton 4, Henderson 3 (OT)

---

NBA

Play-In Round

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 (Eastern Conference Play-in Round)

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103 (Western Conference Play-in Round)

---

BASEBALL

American League

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 9 Detroit 7

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

National League

Washington 3 Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6 Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 9 Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Interleague

Cleveland 7 Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7 Minnesota 0

Arizona 3, Houston 2 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12\3, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.