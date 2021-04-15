Wednesday's Games

NHL

Minnesota 5 Arizona 2

Winnipeg 3 Ottawa 2

Calgary 4 Montreal 1

Colorado 4 St. Louis 3

Vegas 6 Los Angeles 2

Anaheim 4 San Jose 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 5 Rochester 3

Belleville 4 Stockton 2

Utica 3 Syracuse 2.

San Jose 4 Texas 2

Colorado 6 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

Milwaukee 130 Minnesota 105

Cleveland 103 Charlotte 90

Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 117

Toronto 117 San Antonio 112

New York 116 New Orleans 106

Orlando 115 Chicago 106

L.A. Clippers 100 Detroit 98

Golden State 147 Oklahoma City 109

Indiana 132 Houston 124

Dallas 114 Memphis 113

Denver 123 Miami 106

Washington 123 Sacramento 111

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4

Boston 3 Minnesota 2 (7 innings 1st game)

Kansas City 6 L.A. Angels 1

Boston 7 Minnesota 1 (7 innings 2nd game)

Texas 5 Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 0

Detroit 6 Houston 4

Seattle at Baltimore -- postponed

National League

Washington 6 St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0

San Francisco 3 Cincinnati 0

N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 1

Miami 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)

L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.