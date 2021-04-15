Wednesday's Games
NHL
Minnesota 5 Arizona 2
Winnipeg 3 Ottawa 2
Calgary 4 Montreal 1
Colorado 4 St. Louis 3
Vegas 6 Los Angeles 2
Anaheim 4 San Jose 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 5 Rochester 3
Belleville 4 Stockton 2
Utica 3 Syracuse 2.
San Jose 4 Texas 2
Colorado 6 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
Milwaukee 130 Minnesota 105
Cleveland 103 Charlotte 90
Philadelphia 123 Brooklyn 117
Toronto 117 San Antonio 112
New York 116 New Orleans 106
Orlando 115 Chicago 106
L.A. Clippers 100 Detroit 98
Golden State 147 Oklahoma City 109
Indiana 132 Houston 124
Dallas 114 Memphis 113
Denver 123 Miami 106
Washington 123 Sacramento 111
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 3 Minnesota 2 (7 innings 1st game)
Kansas City 6 L.A. Angels 1
Boston 7 Minnesota 1 (7 innings 2nd game)
Texas 5 Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 0
Detroit 6 Houston 4
Seattle at Baltimore -- postponed
National League
Washington 6 St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 7 Chicago Cubs 0
San Francisco 3 Cincinnati 0
N.Y. Mets 5 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 1
Miami 6 Atlanta 5 (10 innings)
L.A. Dodgers 4 Colorado 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2021.
