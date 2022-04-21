Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 5 Dallas 2

Seattle 3 Colorado 2

Chicago 4 Arizona 3, OT

Vegas 4 Washington 3, OT

---

AHL

Belleville 5 Toronto 4

Utica 4 Cleveland 3

Grand Rapids 5 Rockford 3

Texas 4 Milwaukee 1

Ontario 5 Colorado 3

Bakersfield 4 San Jose 1

Stockton 3 Tucson 1

Abbotsford 5 San Diego 4

---

NBA Playoffs

First Round

Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT

(Philadelphia leads series 3-0)

Boston 114 Brooklyn 107

(Boston leads series 2-0)

Chicago 114 Milwaukee 110

(Series tied 1-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Boston 1

Cleveland 11 Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Cleveland 2 Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1 Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6 Houston 0

Kansas City 2 Minnesota 0

Seattle 4 Texas 2

National League

Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5 Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9 Colorado 6

San Diego 6 Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 2 Miami 0

Arizona 11 Washington 2

San Francisco 5 N.Y. Mets 2

Interleague

Tampa Bay 8 Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.