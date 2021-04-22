Wednesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 5 Nashville 4 (OT)
Minnesota 4 Arizona 1
Vegas 5 San Jose 2
Montreal 4 Edmonton 3
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 2 Cleveland 1
Laval 5 Belleville 4
Utica 3 Binghamton 0
Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 1
Syracuse 7 Rochester 6
San Diego 6 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Toronto 114 Brooklyn 103
Cleveland 121 Chicago 105
Indiana 122 Oklahoma City 116
Phoenix 116 Philadelphia 113
Washington 118 Golden State 114
Utah 112 Houston 89
New York 137 Atlanta 127 (OT)
Miami 107 San Antonio 87
Dallas 127 Detroit 117
Denver 106 Portland 105
L.A. Clippers 117 Memphis 105
Sacramento 128 Minnesota 125
---
MLB
American League
Texas 7 L.A. Angels 4
Oakland 13 Minnesota 12 (10 innings)
Kansas City 9 Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 6 Boston 3
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland -- postponed
National League
Philadelphia 6 San Francisco 5
Washington 1 St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4 San Diego 2
Arizona 5 Cincinnati 4 (1st game)
Arizona 8 Cincinnati 5 (10 innings, 2nd game)
Chicago Cubs 16 N.Y. Mets 4
Interleague
Miami 3 Baltimore 0
Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 2 (1st game)
Colorado 6 Houston 3
Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2 (2nd game)
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.
