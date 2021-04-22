Wednesday's Games

NHL

Chicago 5 Nashville 4 (OT)

Minnesota 4 Arizona 1

Vegas 5 San Jose 2

Montreal 4 Edmonton 3

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 2 Cleveland 1

Laval 5 Belleville 4

Utica 3 Binghamton 0

Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 1

Syracuse 7 Rochester 6

San Diego 6 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Toronto 114 Brooklyn 103

Cleveland 121 Chicago 105

Indiana 122 Oklahoma City 116

Phoenix 116 Philadelphia 113

Washington 118 Golden State 114

Utah 112 Houston 89

New York 137 Atlanta 127 (OT)

Miami 107 San Antonio 87

Dallas 127 Detroit 117

Denver 106 Portland 105

L.A. Clippers 117 Memphis 105

Sacramento 128 Minnesota 125

---

MLB

American League

Texas 7 L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 13 Minnesota 12 (10 innings)

Kansas City 9 Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 6 Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland -- postponed

National League

Philadelphia 6 San Francisco 5

Washington 1 St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4 San Diego 2

Arizona 5 Cincinnati 4 (1st game)

Arizona 8 Cincinnati 5 (10 innings, 2nd game)

Chicago Cubs 16 N.Y. Mets 4

Interleague

Miami 3 Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 3 Detroit 2 (1st game)

Colorado 6 Houston 3

Detroit 5 Pittsburgh 2 (2nd game)

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.