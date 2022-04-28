Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3

Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 4, Dallas 3 (OT)

Chicago 4, Vegas 3 (SO)

Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3

---

AHL

Syracuse 2, Providence 1 (OT)

Rockford 6, Iowa 1

Toronto 5, Laval 4 (OT)

Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 1

---

NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100

(Milwaukee wins series 4-1)

Golden State 102, Denver 98

(Golden State wins series 4-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Toronto 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 0

Houston 4, Texas 3

L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5

National League

St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3

Miami 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3 (10 innings)

Interleague

Oakland 1, San Francisco 0

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.