Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Montreal 4, N.Y. Rangers 3
Winnipeg 4, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 4, Dallas 3 (OT)
Chicago 4, Vegas 3 (SO)
Los Angeles 5, Seattle 3
---
AHL
Syracuse 2, Providence 1 (OT)
Rockford 6, Iowa 1
Toronto 5, Laval 4 (OT)
Cleveland 6, Lehigh Valley 1
---
NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100
(Milwaukee wins series 4-1)
Golden State 102, Denver 98
(Golden State wins series 4-1)
---
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Houston 4, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
National League
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3
Miami 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3 (10 innings)
Interleague
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
