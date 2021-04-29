Wednesday's Games

NHL

Ottawa 6 Vancouver 3

St. Louis 4 Minnesota 3

Toronto 4 Montreal 1

Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 1

Vegas 5 Colorado 2

Anaheim 3 Los Angeles 2

San Jose 4 Arizona 2

---

AHL

Hershey 4 Binghamton 3

Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 2

Utica 2 Syracuse 1

WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Bakersfield 6 Henderson 2

Ontario 3 Colorado 2

---

NBA

Orlando 109 Cleveland 104

Philadelphia 127 Atlanta 83

New York 113 Chicago 94

Boston 120 Charlotte 111

Washington 116 L.A. Lakers 107

Miami 116 San Antonio 111

Denver 114 New Orleans 112

Portland 130 Memphis 109

Phoenix 109 L.A. Clippers 101

Utah 154 Sacramento 105

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 10 Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 2 Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 4 Texas 3

Houston 7 Seattle 5

Detroit at Chicago White Sox -- postponed

National League

Miami 6 Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 10 Chicago Cubs 0

Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 3

San Diego 12 Arizona 3

San Francisco 7 Colorado 3

Interleague

Boston 1 N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 8 Toronto 2

Kansas City 9 Pittsburgh 6

---

