Wednesday's Games
NHL
Ottawa 6 Vancouver 3
St. Louis 4 Minnesota 3
Toronto 4 Montreal 1
Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 1
Vegas 5 Colorado 2
Anaheim 3 Los Angeles 2
San Jose 4 Arizona 2
---
AHL
Hershey 4 Binghamton 3
Grand Rapids 3 Rockford 2
Utica 2 Syracuse 1
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Bakersfield 6 Henderson 2
Ontario 3 Colorado 2
---
NBA
Orlando 109 Cleveland 104
Philadelphia 127 Atlanta 83
New York 113 Chicago 94
Boston 120 Charlotte 111
Washington 116 L.A. Lakers 107
Miami 116 San Antonio 111
Denver 114 New Orleans 112
Portland 130 Memphis 109
Phoenix 109 L.A. Clippers 101
Utah 154 Sacramento 105
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 10 Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 7 Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 2 Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 4 Texas 3
Houston 7 Seattle 5
Detroit at Chicago White Sox -- postponed
National League
Miami 6 Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 10 Chicago Cubs 0
Philadelphia 5 St. Louis 3
San Diego 12 Arizona 3
San Francisco 7 Colorado 3
Interleague
Boston 1 N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 8 Toronto 2
Kansas City 9 Pittsburgh 6
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.
