Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 4, Seattle 1

Calgary 4, Anaheim 2

Vancouver 5, Vegas 1

---

AHL

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2

Chicago 4, Texas 2

Belleville 4, Utica 3 (OT)

Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1 (SO)

Toronto 4, Syracuse 3 (OT)

WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Laval 6, Rochester 2

Iowa 5, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2 (OT)

---

NBA

Dallas 131, Detroit 113

Brooklyn 110, New York 98

Boston 117, Chicago 94

Atlanta 118, Washington 103

Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101

L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109

---

MLB

Spring Training

Philadelphia 9 Tampa Bay 2

---

