Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Detroit 3, Winnipeg 1
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 4, Seattle 1
Calgary 4, Anaheim 2
Vancouver 5, Vegas 1
AHL
Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago 4, Texas 2
Belleville 4, Utica 3 (OT)
Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1 (SO)
Toronto 4, Syracuse 3 (OT)
WB/Scranton 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Laval 6, Rochester 2
Iowa 5, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 3, San Jose 2 (OT)
NBA
Dallas 131, Detroit 113
Brooklyn 110, New York 98
Boston 117, Chicago 94
Atlanta 118, Washington 103
Utah 137, Oklahoma City 101
L.A. Clippers 113, Phoenix 109
MLB
Spring Training
Philadelphia 9 Tampa Bay 2
