Wednesday's Games
NHL
Edmonton 4 Ottawa 2
Toronto 3 Montreal 2
St. Louis 3 Vegas 1
Minnesota 8 Colorado 3
Los Angeles 4 Arizona 3
---
AHL
Hartford 7 Bridgeport 2
Belleville 3 Manitoba 2
Hershey 3 Binghamton 2
Rockford 4 Chicago 3
Syracuse 4 Rochester 3
San Jose 4 Henderson 2
Texas 2 Colorado 1
Ontario 4 San Diego 2
---
NBA
Washington 131 Orlando 116
Indiana 141 Minnesota 137
Boston 101 New York 99
Brooklyn 139 New Orleans 111
Charlotte 113 Oklahoma City 102
Memphis 131 Atlanta 113
Houston 102 Dallas 93
Denver 106 San Antonio 96
Phoenix 117 Utah 113 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 3 Detroit 2
Boston 9 Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 2
Texas 2 Toronto 1
Seattle 8 Chicago White Sox 4
Baltimore 4 N.Y. Yankees 3 (11 innings)
National League
Atlanta 7 Washington 6 (1st game)
Cincinnati 11 Pittsburgh 4
Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 2 (10 innings)
Atlanta 2 Washington 0 (2nd game)
St. Louis 7 Miami 0
San Francisco 3 San Diego 2 (10 innings)
Philadelphia 8 N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 8 Arizona 0
Interleague
Oakland 4 L.A. Dodgers 3 (10 innings)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2021.
