Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Minnesota 1 Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 2
Detroit 5 Baltimore 2
Oakland 6 Cleveland 3
Boston 20 Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 10 L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2nTexas 1
National League
Miami 7 San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 7 (1st game)
St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 8 Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 10 Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 6 (11 innings)
San Francisco 7 Arizona 2
Washington at N.Y. Mets -- postponed (2nd game)
Interleague
Houston 5 Colorado 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11. 2021.
