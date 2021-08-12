Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Minnesota 1 Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Kansas City 2

Detroit 5 Baltimore 2

Oakland 6 Cleveland 3

Boston 20 Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10 L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2nTexas 1

National League

Miami 7 San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 8 Washington 7 (1st game)

St. Louis 4 Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 8 Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 10 Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8 Cincinnati 6 (11 innings)

San Francisco 7 Arizona 2

Washington at N.Y. Mets -- postponed (2nd game)

Interleague

Houston 5 Colorado 1

---

