Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Minnesota 8 Cleveland 7, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 2
Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 3 Detroit 1
Seattle 3 Texas 1
Kansas City 3 Houston 2
Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 1
Colorado 7 San Diego 5
N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 2, 12 innings
Atlanta 11 Miami 9
Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Arizona 4 Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 9 Pittsburgh 0
Interleague
Washington 8 Toronto 5
MLS
New England 3 D.C. 2
Atlanta 1 Toronto FC 0
CF Montréal 0 Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 1 New York City FC 0
Miami 3 Chicago 2
New York 1 Columbus 0
Orlando City 1 Nashville 1
Portland 1 Sporting Kansas City 1
Seattle 1 FC Dallas 0
Vancouver 2 Austin FC 1
Real Salt Lake 2 Houston 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.
