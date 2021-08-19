Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Minnesota 8 Cleveland 7, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 2

Tampa Bay 8 Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 3 Detroit 1

Seattle 3 Texas 1

Kansas City 3 Houston 2

Chicago White Sox 3 Oakland 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7 San Diego 5

N.Y. Mets 6 San Francisco 2, 12 innings

Atlanta 11 Miami 9

Milwaukee 6 St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4 Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 9 Pittsburgh 0

Interleague

Washington 8 Toronto 5

MLS

New England 3 D.C. 2

Atlanta 1 Toronto FC 0

CF Montréal 0 Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 1 New York City FC 0

Miami 3 Chicago 2

New York 1 Columbus 0

Orlando City 1 Nashville 1

Portland 1 Sporting Kansas City 1

Seattle 1 FC Dallas 0

Vancouver 2 Austin FC 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Houston 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.