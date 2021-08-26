Wednesday's Games

World Women's Hockey Championship

At Calgary

Finland 4 Russia 0

Czech Republic 2 Germany 0

Hungary 5 Denmark 1

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 3 Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)

Cleveland 7 Texas 2

Baltimore 10 L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 9 Boston 6 (10 innings)

National League

San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 5 Pittsburgh 2

Miami 4 Washington 3 (10 innings)

Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 2 (1st game)

Colorado 13 Chicago Cubs 10 (10 innings, 2nd game)

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 1

Interleague

Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)

---

MLS

All -Star Game

At Los Angeles

MLS All-Stars 1 LIGA MX All-Stars 1

(MLS wins 3-2 in shootout)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.