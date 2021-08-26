Wednesday's Games
World Women's Hockey Championship
At Calgary
Finland 4 Russia 0
Czech Republic 2 Germany 0
Hungary 5 Denmark 1
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 3 Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 6 Kansas City 5 (10 innings)
Cleveland 7 Texas 2
Baltimore 10 L.A. Angels 6
Minnesota 9 Boston 6 (10 innings)
National League
San Francisco 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 5 Pittsburgh 2
Miami 4 Washington 3 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 2 (1st game)
Colorado 13 Chicago Cubs 10 (10 innings, 2nd game)
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 1
Interleague
Tampa Bay 7 Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 3 Detroit 2 (10 innings)
---
MLS
All -Star Game
At Los Angeles
MLS All-Stars 1 LIGA MX All-Stars 1
(MLS wins 3-2 in shootout)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
