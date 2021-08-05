Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 8 Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 3

N.Y. Yankees 10 Baltimore 3

Boston 4 Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 2 Texas 1

Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 1

National League

Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 9 Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3

Atlanta 7 St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 3 Colorado 2

San Francisco 7 Arizona 1

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 7 Houston 5

Cincinnati 6 Minnesota 5

Oakland 5 San Diego 4 (10 innings)

---

MLS

Nashville 0 New England 0

Atlanta 2 CF Montréal 2

D.C. United 4 Columbus 2

Philadelphia 3 Toronto FC 0

Miami 1 Orlando City 1

New York City FC 0 Chicago 0

Cincinnati 0 New York 0

Austin FC 3 Houston 2

FC Dallas 1 Seattle 1

Sporting Kansas City 4 Los Angeles FC 1

LA Galaxy 1 Real Salt Lake 0

San Jose 1 Portland 1

---

