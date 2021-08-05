Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 8 Cleveland 6
Tampa Bay 4 Seattle 3
N.Y. Yankees 10 Baltimore 3
Boston 4 Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 2 Texas 1
Kansas City 9 Chicago White Sox 1
National League
Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 9 Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 5 Miami 3
Atlanta 7 St. Louis 4
Chicago Cubs 3 Colorado 2
San Francisco 7 Arizona 1
Interleague
L.A. Dodgers 7 Houston 5
Cincinnati 6 Minnesota 5
Oakland 5 San Diego 4 (10 innings)
---
MLS
Nashville 0 New England 0
Atlanta 2 CF Montréal 2
D.C. United 4 Columbus 2
Philadelphia 3 Toronto FC 0
Miami 1 Orlando City 1
New York City FC 0 Chicago 0
Cincinnati 0 New York 0
Austin FC 3 Houston 2
FC Dallas 1 Seattle 1
Sporting Kansas City 4 Los Angeles FC 1
LA Galaxy 1 Real Salt Lake 0
San Jose 1 Portland 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2021.
