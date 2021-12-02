Wednesday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Rangers 4 Philadelphia 1
Vancouver 6 Ottawa 2
Toronto 8 Colorado 3
Detroit 4 Seattle 3 (SO)
Edmonton 5 Pittsburgh 2
Anaheim 6 Vegas 5
---
NBA
Atlanta 114 Indiana 111
Orlando 108 Denver 103
Washington 115 Minnesota 107
Cleveland 111 Miami 85
Boston 88 Philadelphia 87
Dallas 139 New Orleans 107
Houston 114 Oklahoma City 110
Milwaukee 127 Charlotte 125
Sacramento 124 L.A. Clippers 115
---
AHL
Utica 2, Belleville 0
Texas 4, Laval 3
Rockford 3, Milwaukee 1
Abbotsford 5, Ontario 4
Springfield at Hartford, ppd
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Syracuse at Rochester, ppd
Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.
