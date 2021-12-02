Wednesday's Games

NHL

N.Y. Rangers 4 Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 6 Ottawa 2

Toronto 8 Colorado 3

Detroit 4 Seattle 3 (SO)

Edmonton 5 Pittsburgh 2

Anaheim 6 Vegas 5

---

NBA

Atlanta 114 Indiana 111

Orlando 108 Denver 103

Washington 115 Minnesota 107

Cleveland 111 Miami 85

Boston 88 Philadelphia 87

Dallas 139 New Orleans 107

Houston 114 Oklahoma City 110

Milwaukee 127 Charlotte 125

Sacramento 124 L.A. Clippers 115

---

AHL

Utica 2, Belleville 0

Texas 4, Laval 3

Rockford 3, Milwaukee 1

Abbotsford 5, Ontario 4

Springfield at Hartford, ppd

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Syracuse at Rochester, ppd

Bakersfield at Stockton, ppd

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021.

