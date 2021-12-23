Wednesday's Scores
NHL
Colorado at Buffalo, ppd
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd
Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd
---
AHL
Bridgeport 6 Hartford 5 (SO)
Milwaukee 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)
Colorado 5 San Jose 0
Stockton at San Diego, ppd
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd.
Chicago at Cleveland, ppd
Manitoba at Texas, ppd
Providence at Syracuse, ppd
WB/Scranton at Rochester, ppd
Ontario at Henderson, ppd
Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd
---
NBA
Boston 111 Cleveland 101
Orlando 104 Atlanta 98
Oklahoma City 108 Denver 94
Milwaukee 126 Houston 106
L.A. Clippers 105 Sacramento 89
Toronto at Chicago, ppd.
---
