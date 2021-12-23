Wednesday's Scores

NHL

Colorado at Buffalo, ppd

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

Winnipeg at Dallas, ppd

Edmonton at Los Angeles, ppd

---

AHL

Bridgeport 6 Hartford 5 (SO)

Milwaukee 2 Grand Rapids 1 (OT)

Colorado 5 San Jose 0

Stockton at San Diego, ppd

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, ppd.

Chicago at Cleveland, ppd

Manitoba at Texas, ppd

Providence at Syracuse, ppd

WB/Scranton at Rochester, ppd

Ontario at Henderson, ppd

Tucson at Abbotsford, ppd

---

NBA

Boston 111 Cleveland 101

Orlando 104 Atlanta 98

Oklahoma City 108 Denver 94

Milwaukee 126 Houston 106

L.A. Clippers 105 Sacramento 89

Toronto at Chicago, ppd.

---

