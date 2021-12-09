Wednesday's Scores

NHL

Vancouver 2 Boston 1 (SO)

Colorado 7 N.Y. Rangers 3

New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 0

Vegas 5 Dallas 4

---

NBA

Oklahoma City 110 Toronto 109

Cleveland 115 Chicago 92

Indiana 122 New York 102

Philadelphia 110 Charlotte 106

Washington 119 Detroit 116

Miami 113 Milwaukee 104

Houston 114 Brooklyn 104

Dallas 104 Memphis 96

Denver 120 New Orleans 114

Utah 136 Minnesota 104

Sacramento 142 Orlando 130

Golden State 104 Portland 94

L.A. Clippers 114 Boston 111

---

AHL

Laval 3 Manitoba 2

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland 8 Syracuse 3

Rochester 4 Utica 3

Rockford 4 Iowa 3 (SO)

Hershey at WB/Scranton, ppd.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.