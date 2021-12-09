Wednesday's Scores
NHL
Vancouver 2 Boston 1 (SO)
Colorado 7 N.Y. Rangers 3
New Jersey 3 Philadelphia 0
Vegas 5 Dallas 4
NBA
Oklahoma City 110 Toronto 109
Cleveland 115 Chicago 92
Indiana 122 New York 102
Philadelphia 110 Charlotte 106
Washington 119 Detroit 116
Miami 113 Milwaukee 104
Houston 114 Brooklyn 104
Dallas 104 Memphis 96
Denver 120 New Orleans 114
Utah 136 Minnesota 104
Sacramento 142 Orlando 130
Golden State 104 Portland 94
L.A. Clippers 114 Boston 111
AHL
Laval 3 Manitoba 2
Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland 8 Syracuse 3
Rochester 4 Utica 3
Rockford 4 Iowa 3 (SO)
Hershey at WB/Scranton, ppd.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2021.
