Wednesday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 2 Anaheim 1 (overtime)
St. Louis 4 Edmonton 2
New Jersey 4 Buffalo 3
Florida 4 N.Y. Rangers 3
Washington 5 Nashville 3
Philadelphia 3 Seattle 2 (overtime)
Boston at Ottawa, ppd
Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd
Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd
Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd
Dallas at Colorado, ppd
AHL
Hartford 3 Bridgeport 2
Hershey 6 WB/Scranton 1
Iowa 3 Colorado 2
Rochester 5 Providence 3
Bakersfield 4 Ontario 3
Utica at Springfield, ppd
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, ppd
Syracuse at Laval, ppd
Stockton at San Jose, ppd
Henderson at San Diego, ppd
NBA
New York 94 Detroit 85
Charlotte 116 Indiana 108
L.A. Clippers 91 Boston 82
Chicago 131 Atlanta 117
Memphis 104 L.A. Lakers 99
Phoenix 115 Oklahoma City 97
Utah 120 Portland 105
Sacramento 95 Dallas 94
Miami at San Antonio, ppd
