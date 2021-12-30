Wednesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 2 Anaheim 1 (overtime)

St. Louis 4 Edmonton 2

New Jersey 4 Buffalo 3

Florida 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

Washington 5 Nashville 3

Philadelphia 3 Seattle 2 (overtime)

Boston at Ottawa, ppd

Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd

Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd

Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd

Dallas at Colorado, ppd

---

AHL

Hartford 3 Bridgeport 2

Hershey 6 WB/Scranton 1

Iowa 3 Colorado 2

Rochester 5 Providence 3

Bakersfield 4 Ontario 3

Utica at Springfield, ppd

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, ppd

Syracuse at Laval, ppd

Stockton at San Jose, ppd

Henderson at San Diego, ppd

---

NBA

New York 94 Detroit 85

Charlotte 116 Indiana 108

L.A. Clippers 91 Boston 82

Chicago 131 Atlanta 117

Memphis 104 L.A. Lakers 99

Phoenix 115 Oklahoma City 97

Utah 120 Portland 105

Sacramento 95 Dallas 94

Miami at San Antonio, ppd

---

