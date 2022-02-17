Wednesday's Games
NHL
Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3
Florida 3, Carolina 2
Calgary 6, Anaheim 2
Colorado 2, Vegas 0
---
AHL
Abbotsford 5, Bakersfield 2
Toronto 6, Utica 2
Charlotte4, WB/Scranton 1
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1
Rockford 4, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 6, Henderson 3
San Diego 5, San Jose 1
---
NBA
Toronto 103, Minnesota 91
Atlanta 130, Orlando 109
Brooklyn 111, New York 106
Detroit 112, Boston 111
Indiana 113, Washington 108
Portland 123, Memphis 119
Chicago 125, Sacramento 118
San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106
Phoenix 124, Houston 121
Denver 117, Golden State 116
L.A. Lakers 106, Utah 101
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.
