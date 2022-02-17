Wednesday's Games

NHL

Winnipeg 6, Minnesota 3

Florida 3, Carolina 2

Calgary 6, Anaheim 2

Colorado 2, Vegas 0

---

AHL

Abbotsford 5, Bakersfield 2

Toronto 6, Utica 2

Charlotte4, WB/Scranton 1

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas 3, Grand Rapids 1

Rockford 4, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 6, Henderson 3

San Diego 5, San Jose 1

---

NBA

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 103, Minnesota 91

Atlanta 130, Orlando 109

Brooklyn 111, New York 106

Detroit 112, Boston 111

Indiana 113, Washington 108

Portland 123, Memphis 119

Chicago 125, Sacramento 118

San Antonio 114, Oklahoma City 106

Phoenix 124, Houston 121

Denver 117, Golden State 116

L.A. Lakers 106, Utah 101

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.