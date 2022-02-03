Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Edmonton 5, Washington 3
Calgary 4, Arizona 2
Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago 0
---
AHL
Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 3
Belleville 4, Syracuse 3
Laval 4, Utica 2
Bridgeport 4, 1 Lehigh Valley
Hartford 3, Hershey 2
Rochester 5, Charlotte 1
WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 3
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 2
Colorado 4, San Diego 2
Henderson 5, San Jose 3
---
NBA
Orlando 119, Indiana 118
Washington 106, Philadelphia 103
Boston 113, Charlotte 107
Memphis 120, New York 108
Houston 115, Cleveland 104
Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 114
Sacramento 112, Brooklyn 101
Utah 108, Denver 104 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers 99, Portland 94
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.
