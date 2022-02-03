Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Edmonton 5, Washington 3

Calgary 4, Arizona 2

Seattle 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Los Angeles 5, Detroit 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago 0

---

AHL

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 3

Belleville 4, Syracuse 3

Laval 4, Utica 2

Bridgeport 4, 1 Lehigh Valley

Hartford 3, Hershey 2

Rochester 5, Charlotte 1

WB/Scranton 4, Springfield 3

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 2

Colorado 4, San Diego 2

Henderson 5, San Jose 3

---

NBA

Orlando 119, Indiana 118

Washington 106, Philadelphia 103

Boston 113, Charlotte 107

Memphis 120, New York 108

Houston 115, Cleveland 104

Oklahoma City 120, Dallas 114

Sacramento 112, Brooklyn 101

Utah 108, Denver 104 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers 99, Portland 94

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.