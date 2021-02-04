Wednesday's Games
NHL
Boston 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)
Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 1
Vegas at San Jose -- postponed
---
NBA
Milwaukee 130 Indiana 110
Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 111
Dallas 122 Atlanta 116
L.A. Clippers 121 Cleveland 99
New York 107 Chicago 103
Oklahoma City 104 Houston 87
Washington 103 Miami 100
San Antonio 111 Minnesota 108
New Orleans 123 Phoenix 101
Sacramento 116 Boston 111
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021.
