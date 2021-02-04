Wednesday's Games

NHL

Boston 4 Philadelphia 3 (OT)

Tampa Bay 5 Detroit 1

Vegas at San Jose -- postponed

NBA

Milwaukee 130 Indiana 110

Philadelphia 118 Charlotte 111

Dallas 122 Atlanta 116

L.A. Clippers 121 Cleveland 99

New York 107 Chicago 103

Oklahoma City 104 Houston 87

Washington 103 Miami 100

San Antonio 111 Minnesota 108

New Orleans 123 Phoenix 101

Sacramento 116 Boston 111

