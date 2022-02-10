Wednesday's Games
NHL
Chicago 4, Edmonton 1
N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3
Calgary 6, Las Vegas 0
Arizona 5, Seattle 2
Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3
Dallas 4, Nashville 3
---
AHL
Laval 6, Syracuse 2
Texas 3, Manitoba 1
Abbotsford 5, Tucson 0
Springfield 3, Utica 2
Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 1
---
NBA
Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98
Cleveland 105, San Antonio 92
Chicago 121, Charlotte 109
Utah 111, Golden State 88
Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105
Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.
