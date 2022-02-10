Wednesday's Games

NHL

Chicago 4, Edmonton 1

N.Y. Islanders 6, Vancouver 3

Calgary 6, Las Vegas 0

Arizona 5, Seattle 2

Detroit 6, Philadelphia 3

Dallas 4, Nashville 3

---

AHL

Laval 6, Syracuse 2

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Abbotsford 5, Tucson 0

Springfield 3, Utica 2

Rochester 3, WB/Scranton 1

---

NBA

Toronto 117, Oklahoma City 98

Cleveland 105, San Antonio 92

Chicago 121, Charlotte 109

Utah 111, Golden State 88

Portland 107, L.A. Lakers 105

Sacramento 132, Minnesota 119

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.

