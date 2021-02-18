Wednesday's Games

NHL

Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)

Chicago 2 Detroit 0

Vancouver 5 Calgary 1

Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 2

Toronto 2 Ottawa 1

---

AHL

Bridgeport 5 Hartford 3

Hershey 2 Binghamton 1

Utica 5 Syracuse 2

Ontario 2 Colorado 1

San Diego 4 Bakersfield 3

---

NBA

Orlando 107 New York 89

Atlanta 122 Boston 114

Philadelphia 118 Houston 113

Chicago 105 Detroit 102

Washington 130 Denver 128

Indiana 134 Minnesota 128 (OT)

Portland 126 New Orleans 124

Memphis 122 Oklahoma City 113

Utah 114 L.A. Clippers 96

Golden State 120 Miami 112 (OT)

Chicago at Charlotte -- postponed

San Antonio at Cleveland -- postponed

Detroit at Dallas -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

