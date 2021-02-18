Wednesday's Games
NHL
Florida 4 Carolina 3 (OT)
Chicago 2 Detroit 0
Vancouver 5 Calgary 1
Edmonton 3 Winnipeg 2
Toronto 2 Ottawa 1
---
AHL
Bridgeport 5 Hartford 3
Hershey 2 Binghamton 1
Utica 5 Syracuse 2
Ontario 2 Colorado 1
San Diego 4 Bakersfield 3
---
NBA
Orlando 107 New York 89
Atlanta 122 Boston 114
Philadelphia 118 Houston 113
Chicago 105 Detroit 102
Washington 130 Denver 128
Indiana 134 Minnesota 128 (OT)
Portland 126 New Orleans 124
Memphis 122 Oklahoma City 113
Utah 114 L.A. Clippers 96
Golden State 120 Miami 112 (OT)
Chicago at Charlotte -- postponed
San Antonio at Cleveland -- postponed
Detroit at Dallas -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.
