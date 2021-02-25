Wednesday's Games

NHL

Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 0

Dallas 3 Florida 0

Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (OT)

Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

Minnesota 6 Colorado 2

Arizona 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

Los Angeles 2 St. Louis 1

---

AHL

WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 2

Lehigh Valley 5 Binghamton 4

Manitoba 4 Laval 2

Stockton 4 Toronto 2

Colorado 3 Tucson 1

Henderson 4 San Diego 2

---

NBA

Cleveland 112 Houston 96

Atlanta 127 Boston 112

Golden State 111 Indiana 107

Oklahoma City 102 San Antonio 99

New Orleans 128 Detroit 118

Chicago 133 Minnesota 126 (OT)

Miami 116 Toronto 108

Charlotte 124 Phoenix 121

Utah 114 L.A. Lakers 89

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press.

