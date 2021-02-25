Wednesday's Games
NHL
Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 0
Dallas 3 Florida 0
Toronto 2 Calgary 1 (OT)
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Rangers 3
Minnesota 6 Colorado 2
Arizona 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
Los Angeles 2 St. Louis 1
---
AHL
WB/Scranton 4 Hershey 2
Lehigh Valley 5 Binghamton 4
Manitoba 4 Laval 2
Stockton 4 Toronto 2
Colorado 3 Tucson 1
Henderson 4 San Diego 2
---
NBA
Cleveland 112 Houston 96
Atlanta 127 Boston 112
Golden State 111 Indiana 107
Oklahoma City 102 San Antonio 99
New Orleans 128 Detroit 118
Chicago 133 Minnesota 126 (OT)
Miami 116 Toronto 108
Charlotte 124 Phoenix 121
Utah 114 L.A. Lakers 89
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.
