Wednesday's Scores

NHL

Boston 5 Montreal 1

Dallas 5 Seattle 2

Arizona 2 Toronto 1

Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd

---

AHL

Toronto 4 Belleville 2

Bridgeport 4 Hershey 3 (SO)

Charlotte 2 Hartford 1 (OT)

Rochester 7 Utica 6

Laval 3 Syracuse 2

Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 0

Manitoba 2 Milwaukee 0

Henderson 5 Stockton 2

Tucson 4 San Jose 3

---

NBA

Washington 112 Orlando 106

Boston 119 Indiana 100

Charlotte 109 Philadelphia 98

Miami 115 Atlanta 91

New York 108 Dallas 85

Houston 128 San Antonio 124

Cleveland 111 Utah 91

Brooklyn 138 Chicago 112

Sacramento 125 L.A. Lakers 116

---

