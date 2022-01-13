Wednesday's Scores
NHL
Boston 5 Montreal 1
Dallas 5 Seattle 2
Arizona 2 Toronto 1
Minnesota at Edmonton, ppd
---
AHL
Toronto 4 Belleville 2
Bridgeport 4 Hershey 3 (SO)
Charlotte 2 Hartford 1 (OT)
Rochester 7 Utica 6
Laval 3 Syracuse 2
Chicago 4 Grand Rapids 0
Manitoba 2 Milwaukee 0
Henderson 5 Stockton 2
Tucson 4 San Jose 3
---
NBA
Washington 112 Orlando 106
Boston 119 Indiana 100
Charlotte 109 Philadelphia 98
Miami 115 Atlanta 91
New York 108 Dallas 85
Houston 128 San Antonio 124
Cleveland 111 Utah 91
Brooklyn 138 Chicago 112
Sacramento 125 L.A. Lakers 116
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.