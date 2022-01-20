Wednesday's Scores
NHL
Arizona 4 New Jersey 1
N.Y. Rangers 6 Toronto 3
Colorado 2 Anaheim 0
---
AHL
Hartford 5 Toronto 2
Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 1
Syracuse 3 Rochester 2
Laval 4 Utica 3
Iowa 4 Manitoba 3
Milwaukee 4 Texas 3
Bakersfield 6 Tucson 3
---
NBA
Philadelphia 123 Orlando 110
Brooklyn 119 Washington 118
Charlotte 111 Boston 102
Atlanta 134 Minnesota 122
Chicago 117 Cleveland 104
Milwaukee 126 Memphis 114
San Antonio 118 Oklahoma City 96
Dallas 102 Toronto 98
Houston 116 Utah 111
Detroit 133 Sacramento 131
Denver 130 L.A. Clippers 128 (OT)
Miami 104 Portland 92
Indiana 111 L.A. Lakers 104
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.
