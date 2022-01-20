Wednesday's Scores

NHL

Arizona 4 New Jersey 1

N.Y. Rangers 6 Toronto 3

Colorado 2 Anaheim 0

---

AHL

Hartford 5 Toronto 2

Lehigh Valley 3 WB/Scranton 1

Syracuse 3 Rochester 2

Laval 4 Utica 3

Iowa 4 Manitoba 3

Milwaukee 4 Texas 3

Bakersfield 6 Tucson 3

---

NBA

Philadelphia 123 Orlando 110

Brooklyn 119 Washington 118

Charlotte 111 Boston 102

Atlanta 134 Minnesota 122

Chicago 117 Cleveland 104

Milwaukee 126 Memphis 114

San Antonio 118 Oklahoma City 96

Dallas 102 Toronto 98

Houston 116 Utah 111

Detroit 133 Sacramento 131

Denver 130 L.A. Clippers 128 (OT)

Miami 104 Portland 92

Indiana 111 L.A. Lakers 104

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you