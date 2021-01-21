Wednesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 6 Montreal 5 (SO)

Edmonton 3 Toronto 1

San Jose 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)

Minnesota 3 Anaheim 2

Vegas 5 Arizona 2

---

NBA

Miami 111 Toronto 102

Dallas 124 Indiana 112

Philadelphia 117 Boston 109

Cleveland 147 Brooklyn 135 (2OT)

Atlanta 123 Detroit 115 (OT)

Orlando 97 Minnesota 96

Phoenix 109 Houston 103

L.A. Clippers 115 Sacramento 96

Golden State 121 San Antonio 99

Washington at Charlotte -- postponed

Memphis at Portland -- postponed

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

