Wednesday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 6 Montreal 5 (SO)
Edmonton 3 Toronto 1
San Jose 2 St. Louis 1 (SO)
Minnesota 3 Anaheim 2
Vegas 5 Arizona 2
---
NBA
Miami 111 Toronto 102
Dallas 124 Indiana 112
Philadelphia 117 Boston 109
Cleveland 147 Brooklyn 135 (2OT)
Atlanta 123 Detroit 115 (OT)
Orlando 97 Minnesota 96
Phoenix 109 Houston 103
L.A. Clippers 115 Sacramento 96
Golden State 121 San Antonio 99
Washington at Charlotte -- postponed
Memphis at Portland -- postponed
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 20, 2021.
