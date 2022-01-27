Wednesday's Scores
NHL
Toronto 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
Calgary 6 Columbus 0
San Jose 4 Washington 1
Chicago 8 Detroit 5
Colorado 4 Boston 3 (OT)
---
AHL
Ontario 4 San Jose 1
Syracuse 3 Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 1 Grand Rapids 0
Hartford 5 Springfield 1
Iowa 2 Rockford, 1 (OT)
Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)
Bakersfield 6 Tucson 2
Colorado 5 San Diego 3
---
NBA
Cleveland 115 Milwaukee 99
L.A. Clippers 111 Orlando 102
Charlotte 158 Indiana 126
Atlanta 121 Sacramento 104
Miami 110 New York 96
Chicago 111 Toronto 105
Denver 124 Brooklyn 118
Memphis 118 San Antonio 110
Dallas 132 Portland 112
Phoenix 105 Utah 97
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.
