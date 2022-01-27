Wednesday's Scores

NHL

Toronto 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)

Calgary 6 Columbus 0

San Jose 4 Washington 1

Chicago 8 Detroit 5

Colorado 4 Boston 3 (OT)

---

AHL

Ontario 4 San Jose 1

Syracuse 3 Cleveland 1

Milwaukee 1 Grand Rapids 0

Hartford 5 Springfield 1

Iowa 2 Rockford, 1 (OT)

Texas 2 Chicago 1 (OT)

Bakersfield 6 Tucson 2

Colorado 5 San Diego 3

---

NBA

Cleveland 115 Milwaukee 99

L.A. Clippers 111 Orlando 102

Charlotte 158 Indiana 126

Atlanta 121 Sacramento 104

Miami 110 New York 96

Chicago 111 Toronto 105

Denver 124 Brooklyn 118

Memphis 118 San Antonio 110

Dallas 132 Portland 112

Phoenix 105 Utah 97

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.