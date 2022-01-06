Wednesday's Scores
NHL
Toronto 4 Edmonton 2
Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 3
N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd
---
AHL
Toronto 6 Utica 4
Bridgeport 4 Providence 3
Grand Rapids 7 Milwaukee 2
Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3
Syracuse 2 Rochester 1
Stockton 5 Tucson 2
Springfield at Laval, ppd
San Diego at Henderson, ppd
---
NBA
Toronto 117 Milwaukee 111
Charlotte 140 Detroit 111
Philadelphia 116 Orlando 106
Houston 114 Washington 111
San Antonio 99 Boston 97
Dallas 99 Golden State 82
Brooklyn 129 Indiana 121
Minnesota 98 Oklahoma City 90
Utah 115 Denver 109
Atlanta 108 Sacramento 102
Miami 115 Portland 109
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.
