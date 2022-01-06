Wednesday's Scores

NHL

Toronto 4 Edmonton 2

Pittsburgh 5 St. Louis 3

N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd

---

AHL

Toronto 6 Utica 4

Bridgeport 4 Providence 3

Grand Rapids 7 Milwaukee 2

Hershey 4 Lehigh Valley 3

Syracuse 2 Rochester 1

Stockton 5 Tucson 2

Springfield at Laval, ppd

San Diego at Henderson, ppd

---

NBA

Toronto 117 Milwaukee 111

Charlotte 140 Detroit 111

Philadelphia 116 Orlando 106

Houston 114 Washington 111

San Antonio 99 Boston 97

Dallas 99 Golden State 82

Brooklyn 129 Indiana 121

Minnesota 98 Oklahoma City 90

Utah 115 Denver 109

Atlanta 108 Sacramento 102

Miami 115 Portland 109

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.