Wednesday's Games

NHL

Vancouver 5 Edmonton 3

Toronto 5 Montreal 4 (OT)

Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 1

St. Louis 4 Colorado 1

---

NBA

Dallas 104 Charlotte 93

Milwaukee 110 Detroit 101

Brooklyn 116 New York 109

L.A. Lakers 128 Oklahoma City 99

Memphis 118 Minnesota 107

L.A. Clippers 111 New Orleans 106

Portland 132 Sacramento 126

Utah at Washington — postponed

Orlando at Boston — postponed

Atlanta at Phoenix — postponed

This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 13, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

