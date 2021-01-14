Wednesday's Games
NHL
Vancouver 5 Edmonton 3
Toronto 5 Montreal 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 5 Chicago 1
St. Louis 4 Colorado 1
---
NBA
Dallas 104 Charlotte 93
Milwaukee 110 Detroit 101
Brooklyn 116 New York 109
L.A. Lakers 128 Oklahoma City 99
Memphis 118 Minnesota 107
L.A. Clippers 111 New Orleans 106
Portland 132 Sacramento 126
Utah at Washington — postponed
Orlando at Boston — postponed
Atlanta at Phoenix — postponed
---.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published January 13, 2021.
