Wednesday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 4 Boston 1 (1st game)

Boston 4 Toronto 1 (2nd game)

Detroit 17 Minnesota 14

Houston 11 Seattle 4

N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)

Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 2 (10 innings)

National League

Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 8 San Francisco 0

Washington at Philadelphia -- postponed

Interleague

L.A. Angels 8 Colorado 7

Baltimore 8 Miami 7

Arizona 3 Texas 2

Oakland 10 San Diego 4

Cleveland 7 St. Louis 2

---

---

MLS

Minnesota 2 Los Angeles FC 2

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.

