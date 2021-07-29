Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Boston 1 (1st game)
Boston 4 Toronto 1 (2nd game)
Detroit 17 Minnesota 14
Houston 11 Seattle 4
N.Y. Yankees 3 Tampa Bay 1 (10 innings)
Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 2 (10 innings)
National League
Milwaukee 7 Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 2 Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 8 Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 8 San Francisco 0
Washington at Philadelphia -- postponed
Interleague
L.A. Angels 8 Colorado 7
Baltimore 8 Miami 7
Arizona 3 Texas 2
Oakland 10 San Diego 4
Cleveland 7 St. Louis 2
MLS
Minnesota 2 Los Angeles FC 2
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2021.
