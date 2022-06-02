Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL Playoffs

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-Seven

N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2

(N.Y. Rangers lead series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0

Houston 5, Oakland 4

Baltimore 9, Seattle 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3 (11 innings)

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

National League

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

Miami 14, Colorado 1 (Game 1)

Colorado 13, Miami 12 (10 innings) (Game 2)

Atlanta 6, Arizona 0

Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3 (10 innings)

Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Interleague

Boston 7, Cincinnati 1

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.