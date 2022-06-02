Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-Seven
N.Y. Rangers 6, Tampa Bay 2
(N.Y. Rangers lead series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 0
Houston 5, Oakland 4
Baltimore 9, Seattle 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay 4, Texas 3 (11 innings)
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
National League
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 0
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
Miami 14, Colorado 1 (Game 1)
Colorado 13, Miami 12 (10 innings) (Game 2)
Atlanta 6, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 6, San Francisco 5
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3 (10 innings)
Pittsburgh 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Interleague
Boston 7, Cincinnati 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.
