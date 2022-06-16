Wednesday's Scoreboard
NHL
Stanley Cup Final
Best-of-seven series
Colorado 4 Tampa Bay 3 OT
(Colorado leads series 1-0)
---
AHL
Eastern Conference Final
Best-of-seven series
Springfield 4 Laval 0
(Springfield wins series 4-3)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Baltimore 6 (10 innings)
Chicago White Sox 13 Detroit 0
Houston 9 Texas 2
Minnesota 5 Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3
Boston 10 Oakland 1
National League
Philadelphia 3 Miami 1
Arizona 7 Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 8 Washington 2
Milwaukee 10 N.Y. Mets 2
Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 4
San Diego 19 Chicago Cubs 5
Interleague
Kansas City 3 San Francisco 2
Cleveland 7 Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 4 L.A. Angels 1
---
MLS
New England 1 Orlando 1
----
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022
