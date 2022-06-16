Wednesday's Scoreboard

NHL

Stanley Cup Final

Best-of-seven series

Colorado 4 Tampa Bay 3 OT

(Colorado leads series 1-0)

---

AHL

Eastern Conference Final

Best-of-seven series

Springfield 4 Laval 0

(Springfield wins series 4-3)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Baltimore 6 (10 innings)

Chicago White Sox 13 Detroit 0

Houston 9 Texas 2

Minnesota 5 Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3

Boston 10 Oakland 1

National League

Philadelphia 3 Miami 1

Arizona 7 Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 8 Washington 2

Milwaukee 10 N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 6 St. Louis 4

San Diego 19 Chicago Cubs 5

Interleague

Kansas City 3 San Francisco 2

Cleveland 7 Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4 L.A. Angels 1

---

MLS

New England 1 Orlando 1

----

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2022

